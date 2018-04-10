Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Director Dean A. Scarborough Sells 30,000 Shares

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,173,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313,488.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 474,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,039. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9,074.15, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Director Dean A. Scarborough Sells 30,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/avery-dennison-corp-avy-director-sells-3173400-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.