Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,967 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,657,000 after buying an additional 209,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after buying an additional 233,134 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,145,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,528,000 after buying an additional 637,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 59,969 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 837,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,201,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 6,026 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $639,418.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,863.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $325,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,409 shares of company stock valued at $18,288,509. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY stock opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9,074.15, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

