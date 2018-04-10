Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) Receives $10.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avianca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS raised shares of Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.40 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avianca from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.15. 192,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,319. Avianca has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $755.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avianca by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Avianca by 11.9% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 104,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Avianca by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 28,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca in the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avianca by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 119,069 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA is a Panama-based company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the provision of air transportation services for passengers and commercial purposes. The Company was originally established as a strategic alliance between Aerovias del Continente Americano SA (AVIANCA) and Grupo TACA Holdings Limited (GTH), and it mainly operates in North, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Europe.

