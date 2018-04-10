Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) Short Interest Down 45.3% in February

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 390,755 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 15th total of 714,877 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Avianca stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 50,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Avianca has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $697.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avianca by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in Avianca by 11.9% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 104,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 28,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avianca in the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 119,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS upgraded shares of Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avianca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers.

