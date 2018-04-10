Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 626 at Jefferies Group

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Group from GBX 606 ($8.57) to GBX 626 ($8.85) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($7.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 567 ($8.01) to GBX 571 ($8.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.63) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 636 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 567.76 ($8.02).

Shares of LON AV traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 499.80 ($7.06). The company had a trading volume of 9,845,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

In related news, insider Patricia Cross bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £13,736.32 ($19,415.29). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,821 shares of company stock worth $1,433,767.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/aviva-av-given-new-gbx-626-price-target-at-jefferies-group-updated-updated-updated.html.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.