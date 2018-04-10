Aviva (AV) Rating Lowered to Add at AlphaValue

Aviva (LON:AV) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to an “add” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 603 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.48) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 606 ($8.57) to GBX 626 ($8.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.63) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.99) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 567.76 ($8.02).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 497.70 ($7.03) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.77).

In other Aviva news, insider Patricia Cross acquired 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £13,736.32 ($19,415.29). Insiders have bought a total of 2,821 shares of company stock worth $1,433,767 in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/aviva-av-rating-lowered-to-add-at-alphavalue.html.

About Aviva

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

