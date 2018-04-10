Avnet (AVT) Position Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 33,020 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $600,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $61,452.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $217,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NYSE:AVT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,603. The company has a market capitalization of $4,838.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. Avnet has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

