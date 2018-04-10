Axa Acquires New Holdings in Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

AXA bought a new position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,074,000 after purchasing an additional 634,448 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $15,654,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 256.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 486,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 350,468 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,668,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,711,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

HUBG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 307,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,514. Hub Group Inc has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $1,352.85, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Axa Acquires New Holdings in Hub Group Inc (HUBG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/axa-acquires-new-holdings-in-hub-group-inc-hubg-updated-updated.html.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.