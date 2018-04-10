11,600 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Acquired by Axa

AXA acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $4,281.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,743.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 18,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $567,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

