Axa Acquires Shares of 4,878 CDK Global (CDK)

AXA acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $5,970,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,524,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. CDK Global has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8,543.12, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 5,261.95%. The business had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In related news, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $379,969.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $137,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/axa-purchases-shares-of-4878-cdk-global-inc-cdk-updated-updated.html.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.