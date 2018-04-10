Axa Buys Shares of 5,992 Xylem Inc (XYL)

AXA acquired a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Xylem by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $570,427.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $87,947.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,907. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13,563.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Xylem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Axa Buys Shares of 5,992 Xylem Inc (XYL)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/axa-takes-409000-position-in-xylem-inc-xyl-updated-updated.html.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.