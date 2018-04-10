Axa Purchases New Position in Investment Technology Group (ITG)

AXA bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. AXA owned about 0.05% of Investment Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Investment Technology Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Investment Technology Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Investment Technology Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Investment Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Investment Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of ITG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,057. The company has a market cap of $656.98, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.42. Investment Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.70 million. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts predict that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Investment Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Investment Technology Group Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc (ITG) is a financial technology company that helps brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian Operations, European Operations and Asia Pacific Operations. These four segments provide categories of products and services, such as Execution Services, Workflow Technology and Analytics.

