Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Axel Springer (SPR) a €82.00 Price Target

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) has been assigned a €82.00 ($101.23) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €79.00 ($97.53) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays set a €69.30 ($85.56) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($90.12) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.16 ($84.14).

Shares of SPR stock traded up €0.90 ($1.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €68.65 ($84.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,074 shares. Axel Springer has a fifty-two week low of €49.45 ($61.05) and a fifty-two week high of €73.80 ($91.11).

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Classified Ad Models, Paid Models, and Marketing Models. The Classified Ad Models segment operates a portfolio of online classified ad portals in the areas of jobs, real estate, and general and other, such as vacation home rentals and automobiles.

