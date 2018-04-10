Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Press coverage about Azul (NYSE:AZUL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Azul earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.565350419581 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS began coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Azul in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.78 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

AZUL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. 326,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,695. The stock has a market cap of $10,952.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. Azul has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $675.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.31 million. Azul had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA operates as an airline company in Brazil. It provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated 755 daily flights to 104 destinations through a network of 197 non-stop routes with a fleet of 118 aircraft. Azul SA was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

