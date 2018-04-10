Reviewing BAE Systems (BAESY) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS: BAESY) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BAE Systems pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries 6.44% 31.01% 8.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAE Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $23.11 billion 1.19 $1.10 billion $2.04 16.98 Huntington Ingalls Industries $7.44 billion 1.53 $479.00 million $12.14 20.99

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Ingalls Industries. BAE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Ingalls Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BAE Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 1 1 0 0 1.50 Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 2 5 0 2.50

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus price target of $266.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than BAE Systems.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats BAE Systems on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems. The company's Cyber & Intelligence segment develops and supports mission software and systems in geospatial, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and mission management areas; provides analytic solutions and support to the US government; and systems engineering, integration, and through-life support services for US defense and coalition partner customers. This segment also delivers operational secure solutions to national security and critical infrastructure customers; and collects, manages, and exploits information to enable government and commercial clients to maintain security, manage risk, and optimize performance, as well as offers data exploitation, intelligence-grade security, and services and solutions integration to financial services, telecommunications, and energy and utility companies. Its Platforms & Services (US) segment produces combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. BAE Systems plc's Platforms & Services (UK) segment offers the air, maritime, combat vehicle, munitions, and shared services activities. The company's Platforms & Services (International) segment provides operational capability support to air and naval forces; produces, upgrades, and supports programs in the air, maritime, and land domains; and offers defense platforms and cyber security services. BAE Systems plc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in service U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides fleet support services comprising ship technical and waterfront; naval architecture and marine engineering; integrated logistics support; technical documentation development; warehousing, asset management, and material readiness; operational and maintenance training development and delivery; software design and development; IT infrastructure support, and data delivery and management; and cyber security and information assurance services, as well as undersea vehicle and specialized craft development and prototyping services. Additionally, the company offers integrated missions solutions services; nuclear and environmental services; engineering, procurement, and construction management services to the oil and gas industry; nuclear management and operations, and environmental management services to the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, local governments, and the private sector; and unmanned underwater vehicles designing and building services. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

