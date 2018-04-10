Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,344 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12,499.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHGE shares. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Baker Hughes, a GE from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes, a GE from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.61.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

