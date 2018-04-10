Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ball from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.81 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.62.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. Ball has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,758.35, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $86,202.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,031,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $100,064.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 390,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,063,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,983. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,092,000 after buying an additional 196,683 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,271,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after buying an additional 139,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,151,000 after buying an additional 107,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,383,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 179,952 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 2,795,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,810,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

