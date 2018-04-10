Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 150,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 921,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after acquiring an additional 583,511 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $56.16. 23,236,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,137,021. The company has a market cap of $143,868.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $3,697,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

