Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.44 Million Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Banco Macro worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Banco Macro by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,865,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,072 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Banco Macro by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 399,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 316,320 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Banco Macro by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 628,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,860,000 after acquiring an additional 142,334 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Banco Macro by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 463,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 686.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $7,138.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $401.72 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

