Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bancolombia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of CIB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 391,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,251. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11,198.22, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bancolombia by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Bancolombia by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

