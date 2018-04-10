MetLife (NYSE:MET) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MET. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 16th. UBS reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

MET stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46,928.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. MetLife has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,291,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,623,000 after buying an additional 6,954,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,196,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,792,000 after buying an additional 1,097,982 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9,943.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after buying an additional 898,947 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,178,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 806,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,192,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,310,000 after buying an additional 699,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

