Qorvo (QRVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Instinet raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase set a $88.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,194. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $62.68 and a 1-year high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,819.13, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.09 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $82,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,639.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $428,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,083.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,675. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

