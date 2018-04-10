Spire (SR) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Spire (NYSE:SR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SR. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.25 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,560.54, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $82.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Spire had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 718,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 282,725 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

