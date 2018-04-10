Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11,343.85, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bank-of-east-asia-bkeay-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited is a company mainly engaged in the banking business. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through nine segments: the China Operations segment, the Personal Banking segment, the Corporate Banking segment, the Overseas Operations segment, the Wealth Management segment, the Treasury Markets segment, the Financial Institutions segment, the Other Hong Kong Banking Operations segment, the Corporate Services segment, and the Other Businesses segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.