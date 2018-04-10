Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of BKEAY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415. The stock has a market cap of $11,343.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited is a company mainly engaged in the banking business. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through nine segments: the China Operations segment, the Personal Banking segment, the Corporate Banking segment, the Overseas Operations segment, the Wealth Management segment, the Treasury Markets segment, the Financial Institutions segment, the Other Hong Kong Banking Operations segment, the Corporate Services segment, and the Other Businesses segment.

