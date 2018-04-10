Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii, American Samoa and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897 and is the largest independent financial institution in Hawaii. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.50 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3,450.34, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

