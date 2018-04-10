Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMRC. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $72.00 price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.00. 39,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $483.40, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $8,794,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 183,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations. The Company operates through 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Alameda counties.

