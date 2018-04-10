Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Montreal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.9955173843064 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

BMO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,857. The company has a market cap of $48,718.25, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Macquarie upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bank-of-montreal-bmo-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-01-updated.html.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.