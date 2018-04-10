Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,616,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Meritor worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Meritor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $4,684,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Meritor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

In related news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $514,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Plomin sold 15,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $405,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,826 shares of company stock worth $6,439,309 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritor stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,803.31, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.28 million. Meritor had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 208.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

