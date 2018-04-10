Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,213 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.72% of Navigant Consulting worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE NCI traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $19.94. 356,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,284. The company has a market cap of $906.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.79 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-decreases-position-in-navigant-consulting-inc-nci-updated-updated.html.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.