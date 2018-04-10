Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF (MGK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF (BMV:MGK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF stock opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. VANGUARD MEGA CAP 300 GROWTH ETF has a one year low of $1,825.50 and a one year high of $2,204.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2582 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

