Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. GenTrust LLC increased its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 137,768 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,700,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,188,000 after buying an additional 127,418 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 113,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 191,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 113,470 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,214,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,430,000 after buying an additional 680,499 shares during the period.

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,879. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $23.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0758 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This is an increase from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-15-61-million-position-in-powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-bkln-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.