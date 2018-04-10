Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in A Schulman Inc (SHLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of A Schulman worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of A Schulman by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in A Schulman by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,209 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in A Schulman by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in A Schulman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in A Schulman during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Longbow Research lowered shares of A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of A Schulman from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,463. A Schulman Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,268.12, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.10 million. A Schulman had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. analysts forecast that A Schulman Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

A Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

