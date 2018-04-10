Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.27 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period.

SHYG stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $46.56. 1,086,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,587. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $48.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.27 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-16-27-million-position-in-ishares-0-5-year-high-yield-corporate-bond-etf-shyg-updated-updated.html.

