Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.22 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor (OMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.18% of Owens & Minor worth $25,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,708,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,455,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 579,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,956,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after purchasing an additional 513,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,343,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,240,000 after purchasing an additional 250,088 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.28.

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 591,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,528. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $974.41, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.22 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor (OMI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-25-22-million-holdings-in-owens-minor-omi-updated-updated-updated.html.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.