Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Denny’s (DENN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Denny’s worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Miller sold 72,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,089,151.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,623. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,043.53, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.94, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.84 million. equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

