Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 961 Shares of iShares Russell Midcap Value Index (IWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Midcap Value Index has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

