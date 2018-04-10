Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Meritage Homes Co. (MTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Meritage Homes worth $24,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,404,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,720,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 118,335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,752,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 647,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,532. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,855.21, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $946.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.94 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

In other Meritage Homes news, insider Phillippe Lord sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $217,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $342,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $1,149,987. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

