Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Plains GP worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Plains GP by 11.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Plains GP by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Plains GP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 276,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plains GP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Plains GP by 5.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,647.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

In other Plains GP news, Director Oscar K. Brown acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $159,821.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,821. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

