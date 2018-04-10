Bank of Stockton Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,015.45. 1,738,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,943. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $817.02 and a twelve month high of $1,186.89. The company has a market cap of $699,674.25, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morningstar reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,089.34.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $276,701.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $44,179.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,413.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

