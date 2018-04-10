BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

BankUnited has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

BKU traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 166,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,355. The company has a market cap of $4,131.50, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Barclays lifted their target price on BankUnited from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

BankUnited announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $120,306.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,487 shares of company stock worth $1,920,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

