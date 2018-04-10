Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608,785 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,422 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,883,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,058,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,519 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.04.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,727,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,747,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $256,808.91, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

