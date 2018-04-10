Barclays’ (LON:BARC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 230 ($3.25) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS set a GBX 225 ($3.18) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 215 ($3.04) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.12) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 270 ($3.82) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 226.95 ($3.21).

Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 3.55 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 214.75 ($3.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,253,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.33).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Mike Turner purchased 10,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($29,681.98).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

