Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Share Price

Media headlines about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barclays earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3193262611041 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,136. Barclays has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $50,764.70, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,490.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $300,992. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

