Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.38) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.10) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.45) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 284.06 ($4.01).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 262.90 ($3.72). The stock had a trading volume of 8,951,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 221.80 ($3.13) and a one year high of GBX 304.20 ($4.30).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 25.80 ($0.36) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Now Covered by Barclays” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/barclays-initiates-coverage-on-royal-bank-of-scotland-group-rbs-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.