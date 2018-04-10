Rockwell Automation (ROK) PT Lowered to $190.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday, March 26th. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $194.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.58.

NYSE:ROK opened at $169.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,590.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $210.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,199 shares in the company, valued at $87,330,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,627 shares of company stock worth $23,604,488 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

