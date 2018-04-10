Barclays Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for ADO Properties (ADJ)

Barclays set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADJ. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €48.75 ($60.19).

Shares of ADJ opened at €45.50 ($56.17) on Friday. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €32.39 ($39.99) and a 52 week high of €46.20 ($57.04).

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

