Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

“We came away from the NAMA OneShow with a continued strong conviction in the long‐term secular growth potential of the movement to cashless payment methods in the unattended market and the need by vendor operators for mission critical cloud‐based vending management and analytics software to drive merchandising strategies, as well as operational efficiencies and the continued positive ramifications of this transition on USA Technologies.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USAT. BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on USA Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

USA Technologies stock remained flat at $$8.40 on Friday. 202,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,437. The company has a market cap of $450.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. sell-side analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 1,408.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 572,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 534,191 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/barrington-research-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-usa-technologies-usat-updated-updated.html.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.