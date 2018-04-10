Basic Attention Token Market Cap Achieves $196.48 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ChaoEX, EtherDelta and Huobi. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $196.48 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00767174 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00176158 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance, Huobi, Mercatox, ChaoEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

