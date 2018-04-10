Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,333. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.82, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $110.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.17%. equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Jordan sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $102,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $445,188.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 441.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

